Mirabella Financial Services LLP Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 282.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,888. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM opened at $201.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.96 and its 200-day moving average is $169.41. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $202.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

