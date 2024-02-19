Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 1,154 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,365,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.44.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $7,464,640. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORLY opened at $1,051.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $989.01 and a 200 day moving average of $958.43. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $795.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,074.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.17 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

