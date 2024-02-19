Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 14,101 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,101 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.95.

NYSE:CVX opened at $154.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.18. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

