Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 14,149 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP cut its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,149 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 6.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

Hasbro Price Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $50.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.26. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.12%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Further Reading

