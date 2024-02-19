Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 15,505 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 15,505 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 6.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of UNP opened at $246.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $251.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.49.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.