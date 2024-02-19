Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 39,752 Shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its position in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,752 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Grupo Supervielle worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUPV. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 460.1% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 167,327 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 67,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 3,396.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares during the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUPV opened at $4.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Grupo Supervielle ( NYSE:SUPV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $296.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SUPV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Grupo Supervielle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

