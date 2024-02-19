Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 4,345 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 28.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $7,601,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 108.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.79.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.5 %

MAR opened at $241.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $250.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.72.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

