Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 48,440 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 87.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,440 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 70,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $71.99 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average of $67.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

