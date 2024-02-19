Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $416,000 Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,009 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $28.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.26%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

