Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $475,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total transaction of $18,482,918.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,522,809.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,321 shares of company stock valued at $93,154,488. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.0 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,146.39 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $686.46 and a 52-week high of $1,165.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,048.05 and a 200-day moving average of $944.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on TDG

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.