Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $490,000 Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.30.

Shares of BLMN opened at $26.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

