Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $187.13 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.09. The stock has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

American Tower Profile



American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

