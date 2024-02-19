Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:JEF opened at $41.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $41.96. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

