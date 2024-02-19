Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $586,805,000 after acquiring an additional 25,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Landstar System by 756.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Landstar System by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,952,000 after acquiring an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $194.21 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

