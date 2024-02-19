Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 55.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,263,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,966,000 after buying an additional 804,803 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 64.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 83,142 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 33.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 387,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 96,323 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $28.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $30.60.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

