Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 88,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in TransAlta by 766.3% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TransAlta by 153.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:TAC opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.88.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TAC

TransAlta Profile

(Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.