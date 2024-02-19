Mirabella Financial Services LLP Trims Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP cut its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 90.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,987 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in STERIS by 4.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in STERIS by 12.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 718,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,682,000 after purchasing an additional 81,828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in STERIS by 7.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 58.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,663,000 after purchasing an additional 216,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth $4,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

STERIS stock opened at $231.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.43%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

