Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.82% of Moderna worth $322,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 36.4% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,686,000 after buying an additional 94,810 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 81.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after buying an additional 116,840 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in Moderna by 10.5% during the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA opened at $88.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $166.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

