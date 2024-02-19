Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 8.90 Per Share

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:MONY opened at GBX 247 ($3.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 261.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 258.05. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 222.60 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288.80 ($3.65). The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,794.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MONY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.66) price target on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

