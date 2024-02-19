Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.63) Per Share

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will earn ($2.63) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Up 7.8 %
Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $5.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $298.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.35. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a a translation termination factor for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.
