Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.63) Per Share

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will earn ($2.63) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Up 7.8 %

Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $5.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $298.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.35. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 556.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a a translation termination factor for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

