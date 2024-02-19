MTY Food Group Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for MTY Food Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen anticipates that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.14.

MTY Food Group Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE:MTY opened at C$50.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.82. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$49.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95.

MTY Food Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

About MTY Food Group

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.