MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of MYR Group worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,508,000 after buying an additional 128,881 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 757.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 92,614 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,389,000 after acquiring an additional 91,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after acquiring an additional 77,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after acquiring an additional 67,933 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $154.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.34. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $159.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MYRG. StockNews.com cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

MYR Group Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

