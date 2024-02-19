Needham & Company LLC Raises Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $169.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SRPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.20.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $134.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.08. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

