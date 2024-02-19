NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 103.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,348 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Northland Securities downgraded NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $85.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $91.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

