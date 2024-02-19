Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after buying an additional 838,997 shares during the period. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $77,615,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after buying an additional 753,495 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,384,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.69.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,472.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $264,731.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,287 shares of company stock worth $37,043,679 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $132.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.71 and a 200-day moving average of $118.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $143.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

