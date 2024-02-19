Nevro (NVRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nevro Trading Up 1.1 %

Nevro stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. Nevro has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of $627.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in Nevro by 174.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Nevro by 26.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Nevro by 1.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Nevro by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

