New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

NYMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

New York Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $7.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 12.41 and a quick ratio of 12.41. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -43.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.