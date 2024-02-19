New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 179.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of FIGS worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 343,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 236,243 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 123,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 4,267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 188,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 184,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIGS shares. Barclays upgraded FIGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $6.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $163,353.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 499,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,896.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 380,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $2,812,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 698,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $163,353.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 499,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,896.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,574 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

