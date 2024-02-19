New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 12,110 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Phibro Animal Health worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at about $3,877,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at about $2,909,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,604,000 after buying an additional 203,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 183,420 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 139,958 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAHC stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $488.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.70. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $16.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

PAHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

