New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys New Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,335 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,877 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,821,000 after acquiring an additional 47,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $72,754,000 after buying an additional 707,765 shares during the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,061,055 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,958,000 after buying an additional 58,496 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 833,991 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,742,000 after buying an additional 533,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 942.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 761,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $54,750,000 after buying an additional 688,800 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SIMO opened at $68.46 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $95.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.27.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 125.95%.

SIMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

