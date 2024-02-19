New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $786,000 Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,706 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Lakeland Financial worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $65.62 on Monday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.51.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $65.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $161,715.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,735.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,902,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $161,715.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

