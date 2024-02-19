New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,646 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of THS stock opened at $36.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.30. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $55.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.87 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $167,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567 shares in the company, valued at $23,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on THS shares. StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

