New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,870 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth $58,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Green Plains Price Performance

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $23.04 on Monday. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Plains

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,778.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $125,070.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,508.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,778.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $305,683 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

