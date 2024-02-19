New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 28,795 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,795 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 533,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 113,097 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 72,419 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 138,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 19,040 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 249,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $7.82 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

