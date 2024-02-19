New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 51,682 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,435 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,682 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of TowneBank worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in TowneBank by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.90. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.94.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 16.33%. TowneBank’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

