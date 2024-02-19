Newpark Resources (NR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Newpark Resources to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newpark Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $6.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Newpark Resources has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 2.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Newpark Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Newpark Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,133,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 708,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,761,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,615,000 after acquiring an additional 574,271 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,091,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 703,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 465,650 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 112,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

