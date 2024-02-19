Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 5,708 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $31,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $219.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.59 and its 200 day moving average is $196.60. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.18.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

