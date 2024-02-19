Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229,992 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.05% of Apollo Global Management worth $25,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $353,603,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $332,126,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $217,878,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.55.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $112.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,260,760 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

