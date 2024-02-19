Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,449 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $21,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,995,000 after buying an additional 785,476 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,104,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 79,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O opened at $52.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.21. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $67.05.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

