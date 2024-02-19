Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 82,874 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,874 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.25% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $48,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after acquiring an additional 317,335 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,849,000 after acquiring an additional 862,050 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,801,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,863,000 after acquiring an additional 429,650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,108,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,301,000 after acquiring an additional 33,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,733,000 after purchasing an additional 323,756 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of LYV stock opened at $93.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.39. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

