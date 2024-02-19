Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,084 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $24,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $196,727,000 after buying an additional 1,101,229 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1,629.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 901,244 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $116,868,000 after buying an additional 849,146 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,031 shares of company stock worth $3,718,903. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EA opened at $142.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

