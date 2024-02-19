Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,845 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.13% of Hubbell worth $22,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Hubbell by 120.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUBB. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $358.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $219.77 and a 1-year high of $364.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.33 and a 200 day moving average of $314.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

