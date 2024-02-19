Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 308.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 663,324 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.09% of Copart worth $38,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Copart by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 99.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,871,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,204,000 after buying an additional 3,921,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 96.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,523,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Copart by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. HSBC started coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Copart Trading Down 1.5 %

CPRT stock opened at $48.96 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.86.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

