Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 68,256 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $26,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $72.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average is $85.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.57 and a 12-month high of $106.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.04%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

