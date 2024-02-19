Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 688.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,532 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.18% of Zillow Group worth $19,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,023,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 621,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 22,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:Z opened at $54.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $61.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zillow Group

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $200,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,896.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 20,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,149,515.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,800.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $200,172.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,896.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,057 shares of company stock worth $3,607,822 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.