Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,888 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.10% of Trade Desk worth $36,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of TTD stock opened at $88.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.16. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $94.00. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.03, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

