Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 307,166 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Paychex were worth $24,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 91.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Paychex Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $123.38 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.63 and a 200 day moving average of $119.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

