Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 145,822 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 726,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,822 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $47,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $60.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.16. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

