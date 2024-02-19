Nordson (NDSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Nordson to post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nordson to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $264.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Nordson has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $267.45.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,529 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 167.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nordson

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.