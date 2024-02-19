North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Increases Dividend to GBX 68.50 Per Share

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 68.50 ($0.87) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from North Atlantic Smaller Cos’s previous dividend of $20.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Stock Performance

Shares of NAS opened at GBX 3,745 ($47.30) on Monday. North Atlantic Smaller Cos has a 52 week low of GBX 3,380 ($42.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,040 ($51.02). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,827.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,702.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £502.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8,928.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Get North Atlantic Smaller Cos alerts:

Insider Activity at North Atlantic Smaller Cos

In other news, insider Fiona Gilbert bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,708 ($46.83) per share, for a total transaction of £25,956 ($32,781.01). 43.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About North Atlantic Smaller Cos

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Cos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Cos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.